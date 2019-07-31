Two arrested in connection with Lerwick death

Two people have been arrested following the death of a woman found outside a property in Lerwick, police have confirmed.

Emergency services attended the scene at Ladies Drive just after 2am on Tuesday morning but the woman, aged 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death is being treated as suspicious.

A man, 31, and a woman, 27, have now been arrested in connection with her death.

Detective inspector Ross Fitzgerald of the Police Scotland major investigation team said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing and are at a relatively early stage.

“However, I would take the opportunity to stress there is no apparent risk to the wider community.

“A significant police presence is likely to remain in the area during the coming days, with officers from the local policing team in Lerwick working with specialist colleagues from the major investigations team.

“We are grateful to the local community for their understanding while this investigation continues.”

Anyone with information about the incident who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 343 of July 30. Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.