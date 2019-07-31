31st July 2019
Two charged in connection with woman’s death

Two people arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Lerwick have now been charged, police have confirmed.

The deceased, now formally identified as 40-year-old Tracey Walker, was found dead outside a property on the town’s Ladies Drive at 2:05am on Tuesday.

Police confirmed on Tuesday evening that a 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman had been arrested in connection with the woman’s death. The pair have now been charged and are set to appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Thursday. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Miss Walker’s family issued a small statement via police on Wednesday.

They said: “We are very grateful to everyone who has been in touch over the last few days offering their support.

“We now ask that our privacy is respected as we come to terms with our loss.”

Detective inspector Ross Fitzgerald said: “Our thoughts are with Tracey’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“I would again take the opportunity to thank local residents for their patience while officers have been in the area and also thank those who have assisted our enquiries so far.

“Anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 343 of July 30th. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

