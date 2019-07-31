31st July 2019
Woman in house explosion dies

Police have confirmed that an elderly woman in yesterday’s gas explosion in Brae has died.

Peggy Griffiths, 84, was in her home in Ocragarth yesterday afternoon when the blast happened just after 2pm.

Her grandson, Philip, was in an upstairs room at the time of the incident.

Police say he was also taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has said it had established propane cylinders had exploded at the scene.

Chief Inspector Lindsay Tulloch said: “Our thoughts are with the lady’s family and friends at this very difficult time for them.

“Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. However, there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

