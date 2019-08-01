Pair in court accused of murder

Two people have appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court accused of the murder of 40-year-old Tracey Walker.

Miss Walker’s body was found in the early hours of Tuesday morning outside of a property in the Ladies Drive area of Lerwick.

Ross MacDougall, 31, and Dawn Smith, 27, appeared in private and from custody on Thursday afternoon.

MacDougall, address given simply as Lerwick, faced a charge of murder and another of assault with intent to rob. Smith, also of the town, is charged with murder.

The pair made no pleas and both were remanded in custody and committed for further examination.