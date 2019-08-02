2nd August 2019
Algae found in Clickimin Loch

The SIC have said that blue-green algae has been found in the Clickimin Loch in Lerwick.

Sepa have confirmed to the environmental health department the presence of algae in the loch, and the council have warned the public that “contact with the algae should be avoided”.

Signs have been set up around the loch to warn locals about the algae and the SIC say that “adjoining landowners and local land users have been advised of the situation, as have NHS Shetland, Shetland Recreational Trust, the Anderson High School and Shetland Anglers Association”.

The council have advised that this action is “precautionary”.

They say that “blue-green algae may give rise to adverse medical effects – but not always”.

