Goodlad says Tories the only main party committed to leaving EU

The Tory by-election candidate for Shetland says the Conservatives are the only main party in the Shetland by-election committed to leaving the EU.

Brydon Goodlad says the SNP and Liberal Democrats have failed to accept the outcome of the UK-wide vote.

He has highlighted that the Liberal Democrats have said they want to overturn the result, while the SNP are seeking an independent Scotland back in the EU.

Mr Goodlad said: “In this by-election, people in Shetland have a clear choice.

“The Liberal Democrats would betray the outcome of the UK-wide vote to leave.

“Three years on, they have not accepted the result and have made clear they want to overturn it.

“A vote for the SNP risks dragging our fishermen back into the Common Fisheries Policy, which has been disastrous for coastal communities all over Scotland.

“SNP finance secretary Derek Mackay confirmed as much this week, suggesting fishing could be one of the ‘trade-offs’ for re-joining the EU after independence.

“Only the Scottish Conservatives are committed to respecting the result of the 2016 referendum and delivering Brexit.”