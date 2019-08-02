Labour candidate urges government action on fish exports

Labour candidate Johan Adamson met fishing officials this week to discuss the issues facing the isles’ industry.

Transport is a key issue, with Ms Adamson urging the government and Serco Northlink to reassure fishermen that their produce can still be exported.

“With some urgency, Serco Northlink and the government need to assure them that we can continue to export our fish,” said Ms Adamson.

“They also want to grow their business when the new fish markets are opened and are seriously worried about our ability to transport our valuable commodity when landings increase. When we contribute so much to the Scottish economy it would be good to know this effort is appreciated.”

Ms Adamson spoke about the pelagic and whitefish industries with Sheila Keith and Brian Isbister at a Shetland Fishermen’s Association (SFA) and Shetland Fish Producers’ Organisation (SFPO) meeting earlier this week.

The by-election candidate said of the meeting, that SFA and SFPO would love to contribute to the government’s Ambition 2030 for the food and drink industry, but are severely hampered by the transport system.

“In October, because of the need to transport animals from Shetland and Orkney, there will be no room on some journeys for the fish and no direct route to market on some days,” she added.

Transport and freight capacity is set to be a central topic in Shetland’s upcoming by-election, which takes place on 29th August.