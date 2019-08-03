4th August 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Double call-out for Lerwick Coastguard

Double call-out for Lerwick Coastguard
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

The Lerwick Coastguard attended two different call-outs on Saturday afternoon.

In the first, a person described as potentially “vulnerable” went missing in the north end of Lerwick after becoming seperated from friends and family on a walk.

The Coastguard assisted Lerwick police officers in locating this person, who was discovered safe and well.

They then attended a 999 call from a concerned member of the public about a rubber dinghy which had allegedly capsized, with three people going into the sea in “the Breiwick bay area” of the town, a Coastguard spokesman said.

The Lerwick Coastguard put out a mayday call for assistance from other vessels in their search, but the crew was stood down with nothing found.

 

Tags:
coastguard

More articles about coastguard

Crewman airlifted from rig
Crewman airlifted from rig
16/06/2019
Coastguard called out after yacht suffers distress
Coastguard called out after yacht suffers distress
13/06/2019
Two medivacs for coastguard helicopter
Two medivacs for coastguard helicopter
11/05/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top