Great turnout at sun-kissed Voe Show

Glorious sunshine helped to bring in a bumper crowd to this year’s Voe Show.

Worries earlier in the week that the show would be under threat because of wet weather conditions were soon alleviated, with those in attendance enjoying another weekend of sun.

The usual assortment of sheep, horses and cows were on display, with the main judging ring earning a lot of interest throughout the afternoon.

There were also new displays this year, with young entrepreneurs Alfie Stove, 12, and Hayden Moar, 11, enthusiastically demonstrating the candy-floss machine that they had fund-raised to buy.

There was also a sword and steel demonstration from local medieval combat group Vikingr Hjaltlandi, who had brought an assortment of armoury and weapons to show to interested youngsters.

Their “whack-a-knight” amusement, which let a willing participant loose with a foam sword for one minute against a heavily-armoured knight, proved to be particularly popular.

There was a staggering array of home-made delights on display in the hall and vegetable shed, where you could find anything from prize-winning potatoes to winning wool wear.

The by-election campaign also rolled into this year’s show, with prospective candidates Tom Wills (SNP), Johan Adamson (Scottish Labour) and Beatrice Wishart (Liberal Democrats) on hand to make their case to potential voters.

Perhaps unsurprisingly on such a glorious afternoon, the biggest queues to be found came outside the BBQ tent, which snaked all around the field, and the ice-cream van.

Full report and pictures from this year’s Voe Show in next week’s Shetland Times.