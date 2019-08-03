4th August 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Great turnout at sun-kissed Voe Show

Great turnout at sun-kissed Voe Show
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Glorious sunshine helped to bring in a bumper crowd to this year’s Voe Show.

Worries earlier in the week that the show would be under threat because of wet weather conditions were soon alleviated, with those in attendance enjoying another weekend of sun.

The usual assortment of sheep, horses and cows were on display, with the main judging ring earning a lot of interest throughout the afternoon.

There were also new displays this year, with young entrepreneurs Alfie Stove, 12, and Hayden Moar, 11, enthusiastically demonstrating the candy-floss machine that they had fund-raised to buy.

There was also a sword and steel demonstration from local medieval combat group Vikingr Hjaltlandi, who had brought an assortment of armoury and weapons to show to interested youngsters.

Their “whack-a-knight” amusement, which let a willing participant loose with a foam sword for one minute against a heavily-armoured knight, proved to be particularly popular.

There was a staggering array of home-made delights on display in the hall and vegetable shed, where you could find anything from prize-winning potatoes to winning wool wear.

The by-election campaign also rolled into this year’s show, with prospective candidates Tom Wills (SNP), Johan Adamson (Scottish Labour) and Beatrice Wishart (Liberal Democrats) on hand to make their case to potential voters.

Perhaps unsurprisingly on such a glorious afternoon, the biggest queues to be found came outside the BBQ tent, which snaked all around the field, and the ice-cream van.

Full report and pictures from this year’s Voe Show in next week’s Shetland Times.

Tags:
Voe Show

More articles about Voe Show

Weather a huge bonus as show season opens at Voe
Weather a huge bonus as show season opens at Voe
05/08/2018
Injured taxi driver praises fireman driving ambulance
Injured taxi driver praises fireman driving ambulance
09/10/2017
WATCH: Wellies at the ready for Voe Show
WATCH: Wellies at the ready for Voe Show
05/08/2017

About Ryan Nicolson

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top