4th August 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Fifteen rescued after boat runs aground

Fifteen rescued after boat runs aground
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

The Shetland Coastguard were called out in the early hours of Sunday morning after a fishing boat ran aground near Papa Stour.

A distress call was recieved from the Coelleira at around 1.30am, and Shetland coastguard also picked up radio communications from the vessel reporting that it had run aground on rocks at Vee Skerries, near Papa Stour.

The 30 metre fishing boat Coelleira, which sails under the British flag, had 15 crew onboard at the time. None of them were injured and the boat was not reported to have been taking on water.

The coastguard rescue helicopter was dispatched from Sumburgh along with the Aith lifeboat and the Lerwick and Sumburgh coastguard rescue crews.

The coastguard helicopter winched all 15 crew members off of the vessel before taking them to the Clickimin emergency landing site. They were then transferred to the Gilbert Bain hospital to be checked over.

An emergency towing vehicle has been sent to attend the scene and will arrive later on Sunday.

This was the third call-out for the Lerwick coastguard crew over the weekend, with two previous incidents reported on Saturday afternoon.

Tags:
coastguard
Coastguard helicopter

More articles about coastguard and Coastguard helicopter

Double call-out for Lerwick Coastguard
Double call-out for Lerwick Coastguard
03/08/2019
Crewman airlifted from rig
Crewman airlifted from rig
16/06/2019
Coastguard called out after yacht suffers distress
Coastguard called out after yacht suffers distress
13/06/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top