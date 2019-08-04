Fifteen rescued after boat runs aground

The Shetland Coastguard were called out in the early hours of Sunday morning after a fishing boat ran aground near Papa Stour.

A distress call was recieved from the Coelleira at around 1.30am, and Shetland coastguard also picked up radio communications from the vessel reporting that it had run aground on rocks at Vee Skerries, near Papa Stour.

The 30 metre fishing boat Coelleira, which sails under the British flag, had 15 crew onboard at the time. None of them were injured and the boat was not reported to have been taking on water.

The coastguard rescue helicopter was dispatched from Sumburgh along with the Aith lifeboat and the Lerwick and Sumburgh coastguard rescue crews.

The coastguard helicopter winched all 15 crew members off of the vessel before taking them to the Clickimin emergency landing site. They were then transferred to the Gilbert Bain hospital to be checked over.

An emergency towing vehicle has been sent to attend the scene and will arrive later on Sunday.

This was the third call-out for the Lerwick coastguard crew over the weekend, with two previous incidents reported on Saturday afternoon.