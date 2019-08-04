Fourth Shetland Boat Week set to get underway

The fourth annual Shetland Boat Week gets underway on Monday 5th August with a packed line-up that includes boat trips, talks, book launches and even cooking demonstrations.

This year’s event includes a number of new activities to complement the return of firm favourites. The public will again have a chance to experience sailing in a sixareen in Lerwick Harbour, and take a tour on board the NorthLink ferry Hjaltland and coastguard tug Ievoli Black.

The boat week yoal race features again this year, and boat owners are invited to take part in their own small boats for an eela night, and the finale parade.

A Taste of Shetland is partnering Shetland Amenity Trust this year to trial a seafood-based produce marketplace and will be co-ordinating seafood cookery demonstrations at Hay’s Dock. The dock will also host a range of drop-in activities including model boat sailing, face-painting, craft activities, rowing trips and demonstrations.

The traditional boat display is this year entitled Jimmy Smith: The Man, The Boats, The Legend and will feature plans and boats from one of Shetland’s most famous boat-builders.

Author Adrian Duncan will launch his new book, Shetland and the Greenland Whaling, with a talk at the Shetland Museum on Monday before signing copies of the book at The Shetland Times Bookshop on Tuesday morning.

Shetland Boat Week is sponsored this year by Ocean Kinetics, So Much to Sea, Lerwick Port Authority and Serco NorthLink Ferries. It is one of the festivals organised by the amenity trust each year.

The nature festival (6th to 14th July) proved to be popular earlier this year and the 10th year of wool week (28th September to 6th October) looks set to be bigger than ever.

The full programme of events for this year’s Shetland Boat Week can be found here – https://www.shetlandmuseumandarchives.org.uk/community/boat-week/events