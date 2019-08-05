5th August 2019
Boat Week kicks off with sixareen trips
Keen seafarers have the chance to see what it was like to sail in a traditional sixareen this week as part of Shetland Boat Week.

The experienced crew of the Vaila Mae, the first sixareen to be built at Hay’s Dock in Lerwick for over 100 years, will be taking people out on several trips throughout the week.

The Shetland Times joined one of these trips on Monday afternoon, where people were given a history of the boat, used for haaf (deep sea) fishing, and its place in Shetland’s cultural heritage.

Visitors then set foot on the sixareen and out from Hay’s Dock into Bressay Sound for around an hour of sailing.

The sixareen trips are free for anyone who signs up, with donations encouraged.

All trips are dependent on tides and weather — times for the trips are approximate and can be found here.

Shetland Boat Week kicked off this week, taking place from Monday 5th to Sunday 11th August, with a packed programme of events celebrating Shetland’s rich maritime heritage.

