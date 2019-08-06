6th August 2019
Hard work pays off as exam results are released

Hard work pays off as exam results are released
Tueday represented a big day for 554 secondary pupils in the isles who received their exam results.

Results for nationals, highers and advanced highers were sent out by text, email or post.

Shetland Islands Council say pass rates at National 5 level were 82 per cent – up from 77 per cent in 2018, and described as the highest rate since nationals were introduced in 2014.

The figure for Scotland as a whole is 78 per cent.

Pass rates for highers were also 82 per cent, representing a five per cent increase on last year’s figures and above the national average of 75 per cent.

Council officials say it is the highest rate since the new higher was brought out four years ago.

Meanwhile, the pass rate for advanced highers stands at 78 per cent, down slightly from 80 per cent over the last two years, but up from the 74 per cent recorded when the new advanced highers were rolled out in 2016.

The figure for Scotland as a whole was 79 per cent.

Pass rates at National 4 were 88 per cent, although that figure is likely to increase when some pupils complete additional units at the start of the new term.

There were also five passes at National 2, as well as 27 passes at National 3. Three pupils achieved the Scottish Baccalaureate in Science, all with distinction.

In addition, 77 pupils in S4 to S6 successfully completed vocational courses taught at Shetland College or NAFC Marine Centre UHI alongside their school studies.

The school/college partnership courses are provided at several levels and in a range of subjects, including early education and childcare, construction, engineering, maritime skills, and sound engineering.

Schools are able to discuss results with pupils, who should contact their school directly.

Advice is also available on the Skills Development Scotland website www.myworldofwork.co.uk/examresults or through the exam results helpline 0808 100 8000.

Director of children’s services, Helen Budge, said: “I am delighted that our young people have once again achieved very good results across a wide range of qualifications.

Helen Budge. Photo: Kevin Jones

“It is due to their hard work and commitment so I would like to congratulate them all on their achievements.

“They have been encouraged and supported by their teachers, parents and carers, and I would like to thank them all for their work too.”

