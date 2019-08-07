7th August 2019
Attempt to refloat grounded fishing boat under way

A coastguard tug is attempting to refloat the grounded fishing boat Coelleria.

The ship grounded at around 1.30am on Sunday 4th August at the Ve Skerries, near Papa Stour, and has remained there since.

The emergency towing vessel (ETV) Ievoli Black has been patrolling the scene since 6pm on Sunday evening.

A coastguard spokesman said that a temporary exclusion zone of 500 metres has been set up around the Coelleira on Wednesday afternoon to keep other vessels away as the ETV attempts to refloat the stranded ship.

On Sunday the Coelleira’s master and chief engineer were transferred back onboard to undertake an inspection of the engines and propeller, but during this inspection the vessel took on a greater list to port and they had to be recovered back to their support vessel.

The 15-strong crew of the 30-metre Coelleira, which is Oban-registered, were all recovered by the coastguard helicopter.

They were all taking to the Gilbert Bain Hospital for further checks but no injuries were reported.

