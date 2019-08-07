Main stands down as Shetland manager

The Shetland football team are looking for a new manager after Kevin Main decided to step down from the role.

This comes just over a week after his side regained the Milne Cup in a dramatic penalty-shootout win over Orkney.

Main had been in charge of the Shetland team for the last four years, and said that he had decided the time was right for someone else to step in and lead the squad towards the next Island Games in Guernsey.

This decision “certainly was in my mind for a few months,” he said, and he added that last month’s win over Orkney had “confirmed things in my mind” in regards to his decision.

He said he had talked over the decision with a few of the team’s senior players before telling the whole squad that he would be standing down.

“I thanked them all,” he said.

Main refused to be drawn over who would replace him, or who he might like to take on the job next, but he said: “anybody that comes in will inherit a fantastic bunch of players”.

He said that although he will take a short break from the sport, he will “not be far from Shetland football”.