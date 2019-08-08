8th August 2019
Classic cars to go on epic European tour

A selection of cherished machines will be clocking up an extra 2,000 miles when they take part in an epic tour to a German town dubbed the capital of classic cars.

Ten cars are due to sail on Saturday before driving through the heart of Europe to Sernatingen, which lies near Lake Constance on the German/Swiss border.

It follows a visit to the Shetland Classic Motor Show in 2016 by members of the Sernatingen Classic Car Club.

The tour is due to include attractions and organised visits en-route – and is also scheduled to take in the annual MSC Sernatingen ‘Oldtimer’ Meet.

The tour programme includes:

• A 14-day touring holiday including Scotland, North of England, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

• Visits to the Scottish National Museum of Flight, as well as motoring-themed museums abroad and wine tasting and cultural evenings.

One of the main attractions will be a tour of the world’s largest collection of Rolls Royces in Austria.

It also includes participation in the Oldtimer meet, where over 700 vehicle exhibits are expected to gather, and a tour into Switzerland to travel by cable car.

The cars, plus support vehicle, are primarily from the isles, but also include classics from Orkney and Midlothian.

The cars span the period from 1963 to 2008, with two from each decade representing a wide range of the vehicles from that time.

Secretary of the Shetland Classic Car Club, Graham Johnston, said: “This Tour provides a great opportunity to represent in a positive way the Shetland Classic Car Club, our Classic Motor Show and indeed our islands across a large part of Europe.

“It also provides the tour participants with a great range of driving, scenic and cultural experiences, many of which relate directly to our enthusiasm for classic cars.

“We want to thank the MSC Sernatingen for their invitation which has inspired this tour, and look forward to making good friends and contacts for the future.”

