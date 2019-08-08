8th August 2019
New principal appointed to lead Shetland College merger

Shetland College has a new principal whose first role will be to oversee the merger with Train Shetland and the NAFC Marine Centre.

Jane Lewis will take up the role on 1st October and is preparing to undertake a “challenging programme of development”.

Prof Lewis knows Shetland well having spent extensive time working here as part of her marine research work. She wants to ensure there are opportunities for everyone to access learning and aims to strengthen research, innovation, skills development and enterprise.

The new college will be an inspirational hub of innovation and learning designed to meet the needs of the people of Shetland,” she said in a statement released on Thursday afternoon.

Prof Lewis was one of more than 20 applicants for the job. She was interviewed last month and impressed staff and students involved in the process.

Currently professor of Marine Phycology at the University of Westminster in the School of Life Sciences, her research is focused on understanding harmful algal blooms, an issue relevant to fish and shellfish farmers around the world.

Project manager for the Shetland College merger project Ruth Campbell said: “Jane Lewis joins Shetland at an exciting time.

“Shaping a new organisation for the benefit of everyone in Shetland will require strong leadership and a clear vision, so the shadow board for the project is delighted to be welcoming Jane at this stage”.

The interim joint principal Willie Shannon will revert to his job as director of NAFC Marine Centre. The new merged college will be established early in 2020, when Prof Lewis will be principal. Until then, she will lead Shetland College to prepare for the merger.

