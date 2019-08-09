Goodlad issues fishing pledge challenge

Shetland’s Tory candidate has issued a challenge to his by-election rivals to join him in signing a pledge to restore UK control over its fishing grounds.

The Scottish Fishermen’s Federation has previously asked all politicians at Holyrood to sign its Brexit ‘Sea of Opportunity’ pledge, and according to party press material, all Scottish Conservative MSPs and MPs have done so.

Brydon Goodlad said: “I am delighted to pledge my support for Shetland’s fishermen. I hope other candidates will follow my example.

“As the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation has stated, there is a sea of opportunity awaiting us once we leave the EU and free ourselves of the disastrous Common Fisheries Policy.

“Shetland, as a community with a proud fishing heritage, stands to gain enormously, with more investment and more jobs for our young people.

“The only thing standing in our way are SNP and Lib Dem politicians attempting to overturn the referendum result and plunge us back into division and rancour.”

The Scottish Fishermen’s Federation Brexit pledge states leaving the EU will “allow us to restore control of our waters, which are home to some of the richest fishing grounds in the world”.

It adds: “We must maximise this opportunity for the benefit of the UK fishing industry – processors, hauliers and fishmongers as well as those at sea – and for consumers.

“We urge the industry and government to work together to establish a sensible, practicable new fisheries management regime for the post-Brexit era.”

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said: “The future of fishing is a key issue in this by-election.

“The Lib Dems and SNP are desperately wriggling on the end of a hook of their own making.

“It is quite clear that their candidates in Shetland are stuck with having to go along with national party lines which would leave us stuck in the EU and stuck in the CFP.”

• Picture shows Brydon Goodlad (centre) having signed pledge, with Jamie Halcro Johnston MSP (left) and Conservative fisheries spokesman Peter Chapman MSP (right)