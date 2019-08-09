Lib Dem leader in the isles for campaign

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson was in the isles on Friday afternoon to lend her support to candidate Beatrice Wishart’s campaign.

Orkney & Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael also joined the MP and MSP hopeful at Lerwick Harbour to sample some of the acitivites at this year’s Shetland Boat Week.

The trio spent time speaking with people down at Hay’s Dock, where activities such as the popular sixareen trips are taking place, after a visit to tech firm Mesomorphic.

“The Liberal Democrats are a positive, progressive force making real ground across the UK. While Labour and the Conservatives battle among themselves and become more and more extreme we offer a clear vision of Scotland’s future at the heart of the UK and the EU,” said the Lib Dem leader.

“Our party has a long history of standing up for the Northern Isles. Beatrice is a brilliant local candidate with a clear determination to fiercely defend Shetland’s interests in Holyrood.

“The SNP’s blinkered focus on independence above all else puts Scottish jobs, trade and the stability of our public services at risk. It’s important voters use this election to firmly reject their inward-looking calls to break away from our closest neighbours.”

“It’s fantastic to have Jo Swinson in town supporting my campaign to be Shetland’s next MSP,” said Ms Wishart.

“Voters shouldn’t be faced with the gruesome choice between Boris and Corbyn. The Liberal Democrats want to get on with improving public services and tackling the issues that matter – transport, education and health.”

The recently elected leader is hoping her party can replicate their Brecon and Radnorshire by-election success in this month’s isles by-election.

After her first experience of Boat Week, the East Dunbartonshire MP will be out with Mr Carmichael and Ms Wishart knocking on doors in Lerwick to canvass support.

The Lib Dem leader also sat down for an interview with The Shetland Times, which will be in next week’s edition of the paper.