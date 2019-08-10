Southend claim first Parish Cup success since 1982

Southend United won the Parish Cup for the second time in the club’s history by defeating Delting 3-0 at Gilbertson Park on Saturday.

Calvin Leask got two of the goals and captain Leighton Flaws one from the penalty spot as Southend overturned the result from last year when the same two teams met in the final.

Southend had appeared in three other finals since the previous win in 1982, with the veteran Flaws also on the park in 2002, 2009 and 2010.

The first goal came in the eighth minute after a cross from the right squirmed out of the Delting keeper’s grasp and Leask followed up to volley home.

Delting had the bulk of possession in the first half but rarely looked like scoring, while their own defence looked more vulnerable against the Southend attackers.

Six minutes after the break Southend made it 2-0. Striker Joe Casey, who had tumbled a couple of times in the box and seen play waved on, went to ground again and this time, after consulting the linesman, referee Robbie Summers awarded a penalty. Flaws made no mistake, slotting the ball inside the post to keeper Jack Murphy’s left.

In the 73rd minute Southend made the game safe. Leask took a short corner to Flaws, and after receiving the ball back he sent a low drive past Murphy from the narrowest of angles.

Delting had a couple of attempts to salvage something but the Southend defence, with Liam Flaws outstanding, held firm.

Parish Cup Association president Iain Smith presented the cup to Leighton Flaws, while the man-of-the-match award was given to Southend keeper Kern Duncan.

In what was probably the shortest speech of this type ever made, Burra manager Victor Laurenson only uttered two words – “Dee! Goalie!” – before a bemused Duncan came forward to receive his trophy.

