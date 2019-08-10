11th August 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Southend claim first Parish Cup success since 1982

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, Sport, ST Online

 

The victorious Southend United squad with the Parish Cup. Photo: Jim Tait

Southend United won the Parish Cup for the second time in the club’s history by defeating Delting 3-0 at Gilbertson Park on Saturday.

Calvin Leask got two of the goals and captain Leighton Flaws one from the penalty spot as Southend overturned the result from last year when the same two teams met in the final.

Southend captain Leighton Flaws receives the Parish Cup from association president Iain Smith. Photo: Kevin Jones

Southend keeper Kern Duncan was named man of the match by Burra manager Victor Laurenson. Photo: Kevin Jones

Southend had appeared in three other finals since the previous win in 1982, with the veteran Flaws also on the park in 2002, 2009 and 2010.

The first goal came in the eighth minute after a cross from the right squirmed out of the Delting keeper’s grasp and Leask followed up to volley home.

Delting had the bulk of possession in the first half but rarely looked like scoring, while their own defence looked more vulnerable against the Southend attackers.

Six minutes after the break Southend made it 2-0. Striker Joe Casey, who had tumbled a couple of times in the box and seen play waved on, went to ground again and this time, after consulting the linesman, referee Robbie Summers awarded a penalty. Flaws made no mistake, slotting the ball inside the post to keeper Jack Murphy’s left.

Calvin Leask (right) turns to celebrate Southend United’s third goal. Photo: Kevin Jones

In the 73rd minute Southend made the game safe. Leask took a short corner to Flaws, and after receiving the ball back he sent a low drive past Murphy from the narrowest of angles.

Delting had a couple of attempts to salvage something but the Southend defence, with Liam Flaws outstanding, held firm.

Parish Cup Association president Iain Smith presented the cup to Leighton Flaws, while the man-of-the-match award was given to Southend keeper Kern Duncan.

In what was probably the shortest speech of this type ever made, Burra manager Victor Laurenson only uttered two words – “Dee! Goalie!” – before a bemused Duncan came forward to receive his trophy.

• Full report and more photos in The Shetland Times on Friday.

Tags:
Calvin Leask
Delting
Kern Duncan
Leighton Flaws
parish cup
Southend United

More articles about Calvin Leask, Delting, Kern Duncan, Leighton Flaws, parish cup and Southend United

Final Up-Helly-A’ of the year is now underway
Final Up-Helly-A’ of the year is now underway
15/03/2019
Talking Sport … with Jim Tait
Talking Sport … with Jim Tait
17/08/2018
Delting lift Parish Cup after shoot-out win over Southend United
Delting lift Parish Cup after shoot-out win over Southend United
11/08/2018
Transport poverty threat for isles drivers
Transport poverty threat for isles drivers
18/10/2017
Whalsay beat Thistle on penalties to win County Shield
Whalsay beat Thistle on penalties to win County Shield
17/09/2017
Talking Sport … with Jim Tait
Talking Sport … with Jim Tait
25/08/2017

About Jim Tait

Jim Tait is news editor at The Shetland Times.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top