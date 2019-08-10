Sun shines for Walls as show attracts crowds

West is best, as the saying goes, and a sun-kissed West Side almost baked in the heat during a sunny Walls Show on Saturday.

Hundreds turned out to the annual event – the 106th of its kind – with a good number of those forming an orderly queue at the ice-cream van.

The sun certainly had its hat on for young crofter Morgan Robertson, whose tup was crowned Shetland winner and overall sheep champion.

The 19 year-old from Skeld also watched as his Charollais tup lamb, and he was thoroughly impressed with how the day had turned out.

“I’m just delighted,” said Morgan, who works on the croft at Swarthoull with his father, Chris.

“I thought it would be good to get close to it but to get both the big prizes is something that rarely happens.

“I was pleased with them before we came with them. I thought they’d have had a chance, and it’s paid off.”

Away from the sheep, young Erik Robertson, from Bridge of Walls, may only be 18 months old, but that did not stop Dad Jim entering their dog in the pet’s section on his behalf.

It certainly paid off – because Bernese cross Sadie was just one of the dogs to go home with a first.

And Sadie’s success made it a double celebration for the family.

Jim’s niece Kelly Robertson claimed a trophy for a fantastic life-like drawing of Erik when he was a baby.

The prize for overall beef champion went to Raymond and Billy Garrick’s Charolais heifer, which was bred at their holding in Norby, Sandness.

Billy is a regular feature at the show, having made an appearance over the years.

“We’re chuffed,” said a clearly elated Raymond.

“It’s been several years since we’ve had an overall champion.”

Budding photographer Ewen Johnston clearly has an eye for a good picture.

He won the prize for best colour print in the children’s section, with his captivating winter shot of Tresta.

“We were just driving along the road and I thought it was a good chance to take photos.

“I just loved the clouds and the colours of the sky. I just like going out and appreciating the landscape and all the scenery in Shetland.”

He also won the best black and white overall photo, with an image he took of the Smuggler’s cave in Burra.

