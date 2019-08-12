12th August 2019
WATCH: Boat week a key attraction for maritime enthusiasts

The Shetland Boat Week has successfully come to a close, with crowds turning out to see and hear more of Shetland’s rich maritime heritage.

And as this video shows, a key attraction has been the appearance of the Far Haaf, the sixareen which has been touring the harbour as part of the event, with the Vaila Mae also in attendance.

Eighty-nine year-old boating enthusiast Davie Leask, who helped build the new Far Haaf after the original was wrecked in New Year storms back in 1992, said it was his “dream” to see the two vessels sailing together.

He said it was crucial that people came to enjoy, and learn about, Shetland’s classic boats.

“People are forgetting all about the handling of boats that sail. Nowadays, it’s all fast outboard motors – very good, it gets you there and back quickly.

“But the bit I liked was going off, sailing there and back, or rowing there and rowing back. That’s the way I grew up.”

