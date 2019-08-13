14th August 2019
‘Careless driving’ at Brig o Fitch

Witnesses are being sought following a report of careless driving on the A970 at the Brig of Fitch.

It occurred at about 1.55pm on Wednesday 7th August when a blue Audi was said to have pulled out at the junction into oncoming traffic causing it and another vehicle to carry out emergency stops.

Police are particularly keen to trace the driver of a black saloon style vehicle which had to carry out the emergency stop on the main road to avoid a collision.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or attend Lerwick Police Station.

