14th August 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

MEP warns of threatened ‘mackerel war’ with Iceland

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

A ‘mackerel war’ with Iceland threatens the future of Scottish fishermen, a Liberal Democrat MEP has warned.

Chairman of the European Parliament’s fisheries committee, Chris Davies, highlighted the issue during a visit to the isles.

Mackerel was for some years caught sustainably by fishing fleets from the EU, Norway, Iceland and Greenland.

But last year ICES (International Council for the Exploration of the Sea) scientists advised that the stocks were being overfished and a 20 per cent reduction in catches was agreed.

Now, Iceland has been criticised after declaring, without consultation, that it will increase its share of the mackerel catch from 107,817 to 140,240 tonnes. Greenland announcing an 18 per cent unilateral increase to 70,411 tonnes.

A senior Commission official had told the Icelandic government that its action “demonstrates a lack of interest in contributing to the sustainable management of the stock.”

On Tuesday, Mr Davies met representatives from the Shetland Fishermen’s Association to listen to their concerns.
Speaking after the meeting, Chris Davies said: “Partnership is essential if shared fish stocks are to be managed sustainably. Iceland’s actions are greedy and irresponsible. They are not those of a friendly nation, let alone of a country that is part of the European economic area.

“I welcome the fact that, despite all the talk of Brexit, the European Commission is acting strongly in defence of Scottish fishermen, and I will ensure that this issue is debated as soon as the European Parliament meets again.”
Shetland’s Liberal Democrat candidate for the Scottish Parliament, Beatrice Wishart, added: “It was good to have the chair of the European Parliament’s fisheries committee in Shetland to hear about the relationship with Iceland over mackerel stocks.

“His determination that the Commission follow through on their strong rhetoric when it comes to Iceland is exactly the reassurances our fishing community needs.

“This is enormously important to Shetland. We already know all too well the consequences of a deal done badly, not least because we have had to live with consequences of the last one.

“As Shetland’s MSP, I would continue to work with Chris Davies to ensure the concerns of Shetland’s fishing community is heard both in the European Parliament and at the heart of the Commission.”

Tags:
Greenland
Iceland
mackerel
pelagic

More articles about Greenland, Iceland, mackerel and pelagic

Extra fishing opportunities offered but ‘absurd’ cut to mackerel quota imposed
Extra fishing opportunities offered but ‘absurd’ cut to mackerel quota imposed
13/12/2017
North Sea herring fisheries retain eco label standard
North Sea herring fisheries retain eco label standard
07/04/2017
Call made to suspend Faroese vessels from EU waters
Call made to suspend Faroese vessels from EU waters
03/05/2016
World’s largest replica longship returns to Lerwick
World’s largest replica longship returns to Lerwick
27/04/2016
Sustainability recognition ‘good news’ for pelagic fleet
Sustainability recognition ‘good news’ for pelagic fleet
16/03/2016
Association’s ‘huge concern’ over Faroese quota arrangement
Association’s ‘huge concern’ over Faroese quota arrangement
10/11/2015

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top