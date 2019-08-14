15th August 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

First Minister back in the isles for Cunningsburgh Show

First Minister back in the isles for Cunningsburgh Show
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Nicola Sturgeon arrived in the isles today to join SNP candidate Tom Wills for her second visit in less than a month.

The First Minister will meet with staff at the Shetland Community Bike Project and Shetland Farm Dairies before heading to the Cunningsburgh Show later.

Commenting ahead of her visit, Ms Sturgeon said: “Voting SNP this time can make a real difference. Tom is the stand-out candidate of this by-election.”

“Over the past few weeks islanders have had a glimpse of what a great representative for Shetland Tom would be. He’s got a new plan on how to cut travel costs for families and is passionate about protecting our vital public services. On Brexit, he can be trusted to oppose the Tories – tooth and nail and he can use his experience as a marine engineer to help secure valuable green jobs for Shetland.

“Tom’s ideas are striking a real chord with islanders. That’s why more and more people are moving to the SNP, many for the first time. After 70 years of the Liberals, Tom is asking for just 18 months until the next Holyrood election to show what he can do.”

About Charley-Kai John

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top