First Minister back in the isles for Cunningsburgh Show

Nicola Sturgeon arrived in the isles today to join SNP candidate Tom Wills for her second visit in less than a month.

The First Minister will meet with staff at the Shetland Community Bike Project and Shetland Farm Dairies before heading to the Cunningsburgh Show later.

Commenting ahead of her visit, Ms Sturgeon said: “Voting SNP this time can make a real difference. Tom is the stand-out candidate of this by-election.”

“Over the past few weeks islanders have had a glimpse of what a great representative for Shetland Tom would be. He’s got a new plan on how to cut travel costs for families and is passionate about protecting our vital public services. On Brexit, he can be trusted to oppose the Tories – tooth and nail and he can use his experience as a marine engineer to help secure valuable green jobs for Shetland.

“Tom’s ideas are striking a real chord with islanders. That’s why more and more people are moving to the SNP, many for the first time. After 70 years of the Liberals, Tom is asking for just 18 months until the next Holyrood election to show what he can do.”