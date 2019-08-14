15th August 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Police appeal after man approaches child

Police appeal after man approaches child
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Police are appealing for information following a report of a child being approached by an unidentified man in Aith.

The incident took place in a car park near the Aith Charity Shop around 2pm on Tuesday, 13th August.

The man is described as being white and around 5ft 5in tall. He was wearing a black hooded top, navy trousers and red or blue trainers.

He was reported to have a dark coloured item covering the lower half of his face.

“Incidents of this nature are extremely rare in Shetland and I would reassure people that we are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this report,” said Inspector Martyn Brill.

“No physical contact was made and the boy was not injured in any way.”

“I would urge anyone who was in the area around that time to get in touch as you may be able to help our enquiries.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference NL1053/19, or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top