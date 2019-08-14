Police appeal after man approaches child

Police are appealing for information following a report of a child being approached by an unidentified man in Aith.

The incident took place in a car park near the Aith Charity Shop around 2pm on Tuesday, 13th August.

The man is described as being white and around 5ft 5in tall. He was wearing a black hooded top, navy trousers and red or blue trainers.

He was reported to have a dark coloured item covering the lower half of his face.

“Incidents of this nature are extremely rare in Shetland and I would reassure people that we are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this report,” said Inspector Martyn Brill.

“No physical contact was made and the boy was not injured in any way.”

“I would urge anyone who was in the area around that time to get in touch as you may be able to help our enquiries.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference NL1053/19, or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.