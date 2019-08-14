SNP candidate hits back at Scottish Greens

SNP candidate Tom Wills has hit back at criticism from the Scottish Greens that he contradicted himself on green policies.

Scottish Greens had called into question Mr Wills’ green credentials, saying his zero-carbon plan open letter contradicts a statement in a recent interview with Energy Voice, where he said: “As long as oil and gas extraction is continuing then I want to see the benefits to Shetland maximised.”

Responding to this criticism, Mr Wills said: “The Greens should pay more attention to what I have actually said.”

“The oil and gas sector is a major employer here in Shetland so it’s no surprise that while extraction continues I want to see the benefits to Shetland maximised.

“We need to come up with a plan for transitioning to zero carbon in a way that protects jobs and livelihoods. The sooner and smarter we make the transition, the greater the benefits will be.

“We need to turn the skills and expertise in our energy industry to focusing on renewables, clean energy and carbon capture.

“My plan is to help Shetland become a global leader in the fight against climate change and kickstart a renewables boom in the isles.”