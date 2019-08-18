18th August 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Deputy First Minister back in the isles for campaign

0 comments, , by , in News

Deputy First Minister John Swinney returned to the isles this weekend as part of the by-election campaign trail.

The SNP politician said his party’s candidate Tom Wills “has run a positive and upbeat campaign”.

The Perthshire North MSP’s visit is the second in a matter of weeks, and follows closely on the heels of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s recent visit to the Cunningsburgh show.

Alongside door knocking, the MSP also took part in the weekly Bressay Park Run with his party’s candidate.

John Swinney at the Park Run starting line with Tom Wills and family.

“Make no mistake, we’re the underdogs in this by-election. Shetland has been a Liberal stronghold for almost 70 years, but campaigns are a marathon not a sprint and I’m confident that Tom can go the distance,” said Mr Swinney.

“From day one, Tom has run a positive and upbeat campaign – he’s leading the other candidates by example by rolling up his sleeves to inject some fresh thinking into how everyday life could be improved for islanders.

“I know first hand that Tom has been taking the time and every available opportunity to push his bold plans for these islands with government ministers.

“His passion to make a real difference for Shetland is clear for all to see – that’s why more and more people are moving to SNP, many of them for the first time.

“Of course the Lib Dem candidate is the front runner, but we are continuing to make great strides in closing the gap. Tom is digging in for the final few exciting laps and hopefully running towards success.”

Other SNP politicians in the isles this weekend include depute leader Keith Brown and recently elected MEP Christian Allard, which will be the French national’s third visit to Shetland in just over a month.

Mr Brown said future generations of Shetlanders were being put in danger by hardline Brexiteers at Westminster: “An SNP win here will send the new Prime Minister a very clear message – Shetland’s not for Brexit.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford also arrives next week. He will be holding an open public meeting at Shetland Museum on Tuesday at 7pm to discuss the WASPI campaign, as well as joining Mr Wills on the campaign trail.

Ahead of his visit, Mr Blackford called on the UK government to end pension injustice for women in the isles, adding that “WASPI women are guilty of nothing”.

Other party politicians will also be in Shetland for the final full week of campaigning.

Following visits by Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson and former Scottish leader Jim Wallace last week, current Scottish leader Willie Rennie is back in the isles, alongside Orkney MSP Liam McArthur and Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine.

Tags:
Christian Allard
Christine Jardine
Ian Blackford
Jim Wallace
Jo Swinson
John Swinney
Keith Brown
Liam McArthur
MEP
MSP
Nicola Sturgeon
SNP
Tom Wills

More articles about Christian Allard, Christine Jardine, Ian Blackford, Jim Wallace, Jo Swinson, John Swinney, Keith Brown, Liam McArthur, MEP, MSP, Nicola Sturgeon, SNP and Tom Wills

Lib Dem candidate lays out transport plan
Lib Dem candidate lays out transport plan
17/08/2019
Jim Wallace insists anti-independence message remains strong
Jim Wallace insists anti-independence message remains strong
13/08/2019
SNP candidate announces transport pledge
SNP candidate announces transport pledge
07/08/2019
Labour candidate lambasts Scottish government’s education record
Labour candidate lambasts Scottish government’s education record
06/08/2019
Goodlad says Tories the only main party committed to leaving EU
Goodlad says Tories the only main party committed to leaving EU
02/08/2019
SNP leader Sturgeon to visit Shetland today
SNP leader Sturgeon to visit Shetland today
27/07/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top