20th August 2019
Car damaged in Lerwick

Police are investigating after a car was damaged in Lerwick’s Prince Alfred Street over the weekend.

Damage was caused to the car’s windscreen, bonnet and wing mirror in what the police have described as a “incident of deliberate damage”.

The incident was believed to have occurred between 8.30pm on Saturday night and 5.50am Sunday morning.

“Mindless damage such as this causes upset and inconvenience to the owner of the vehicle”, the police have said.

Anyone with any information in relation to the damage can contact police on 101, or in person at the Lerwick Police station.

Lerwick Police Station
Vandalism

