Labour candidate insists Corbyn’s plan would stop ‘disastrous’ Brexit
Labour candidate for the Shetland by-election Johan Adamson has welcomed UK party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s plan to avoid a “no-deal” Brexit at all costs.
Ms Adamson said that it was entirely legitimate for the leader of the opposition to head any future short-term government committed to extending Article 50 and calling for a fresh general election.
She welcomed the interest in the plan shown by remainers from other parties, although responding to Liberal Democrat opposition to Corbyn’s proposal, she said Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson should stop playing party politics at a time of national crisis and get behind the plan.
“It is so disappointing that Jo Swinson has created a problem here. She needs to forget her aversion to Corbyn and work with him to avoid the chaos of a ‘no deal’.
“The Lib Dems were flexible enough to work with the Tories in government between 2010 and 2015. They now need to show some flexibility in helping Corbyn and others to stop this disastrous no-deal Brexit.”
Well said Johan! The LibDems are showing their true blue austerity colours again.
Peter, just what is Corbyn showing? Ultra left! so far left labour has gone, he even makes Boris look like a man of the people!!!
While Johan may be right that the normal convention is for the leader of the opposition to be asked to form a government if there is a vote of no confidence, these are not normal times. For a temporary national government to stop Brexit it requires the support of a number of reasonable Conservatives and all minority parties.
The reality, whether you like it or not, is that disaffected Conservative MPs will not support a temporary govenment led by Jeremy Corbyn.
Preventing Brexit requires a genuine, cross-party, “neutral” government, which can command support from all parties, not just automatically seeding power to Mr Corbyn as leader of the opposition.
If Mr Corbyn can’t accept that and puts his demand to become temporary Prime Minister ahead of forming a genuine cross-party consensus, then will end up delivering Brexit.
It simply comes down to this. Can Jeremy Corbyn command a majority in the house as its currently formulated? Absolutely not.
Would a 3rd party like Harman or Ken Clarke? More likely than Corbyn. So why waste time on something that can’t work.
I wouldn’t trust Jeremy Corbyn to run a Public Convenience, let alone the British Government. I live in a predominantly traditional Labour area, that voted overwhelmingly for Brexit. If and when we have a General Election, the Labour Party and the Liberal Democrats will be consigned to history.
Well said John , The lib dems an labour are a total joke,farce, trying any scrap of spin to gain power
The question is, does Ms Adamson support the view of London Labour’ Corbyn and McDonnell that an early, second Scottish independence referendum would be acceptable, or her Scottish Labour leader, Mr Leonard’s view that it should not be allowed?