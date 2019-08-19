Labour candidate insists Corbyn’s plan would stop ‘disastrous’ Brexit

Labour candidate for the Shetland by-election Johan Adamson has welcomed UK party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s plan to avoid a “no-deal” Brexit at all costs.

Ms Adamson said that it was entirely legitimate for the leader of the opposition to head any future short-term government committed to extending Article 50 and calling for a fresh general election.

She welcomed the interest in the plan shown by remainers from other parties, although responding to Liberal Democrat opposition to Corbyn’s proposal, she said Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson should stop playing party politics at a time of national crisis and get behind the plan.

“It is so disappointing that Jo Swinson has created a problem here. She needs to forget her aversion to Corbyn and work with him to avoid the chaos of a ‘no deal’.

“The Lib Dems were flexible enough to work with the Tories in government between 2010 and 2015. They now need to show some flexibility in helping Corbyn and others to stop this disastrous no-deal Brexit.”