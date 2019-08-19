Unique running club visits Shetland

Around 700 members of a unique running club descended on the isles on Friday.

The large group of hash runners, described as a ‘drinking group with a running problem’, arrived into Lerwick Harbour aboard the Marco Polo cruise ship.

Once here, the hashers and harriettes set off on buses to different parts of the isles for various length runs and other activities — the group is open to people of all abilities.

After being treated to a spread in community halls across the isles, and a dip in the sea for those brave enough, the runners headed back to Lerwick to enjoy what the town has to offer in the way of drinking establishments, with music also put on for the runners.

The Eurohash 2019 event, which took place between Wednesday 14th and 18th August, kicked off with a Red Dress Run around Edinburgh before heading up to Shetland from the Port of Rosyth.

The runners on the event each have their own local hash run, whether that’s in Shetland, Aberdeen or Australia.

There were participants from across the world at this year’s event, including the US, Sweden, China and Canada.

Back aboard the Marco Polo, there was even a Viking invasion as the Jarl’s Squad boarded the cruise ship and treated the passengers to a rendition of the Up-Helly-AA’ song.

After Shetland, the hasher only cruise sailed back down to Orkney, with its final stop off in Glasgow.