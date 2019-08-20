Local company Shetlandeli relishes being a Great Taste winner

Lerwick-based producer Shetlandeli, which produces a range of chutneys and relishes, has been named among the Great Taste winners of 2019.

Out of 12,772 products sent in from over 100 different countries, Shetlandeli was awarded a two-star award, which meant judges dubbed it above and beyond delicious for its Kishie Carrot & Cardamom Relish.

Judges complimented the good balance of flavours, appearance and the characteristic crispy texture.

Shetlandeli is part of Cope Ltd, the well-established and successful social enterprise which provides employment and skill development for adults with learning disabilities and autistic spectrum disorders.

Shetlandeli business manager Sarah Jackson said: “This is a huge achievement for us, as a small producer of a quality product, we could not be prouder.

“It is a great accolade for the whole team and it feels like we have won a fine food oscar. We hope this will help us attract new stockists and achieve more sales which helps secure our social purpose.

“This Great Taste logo on our product guarantees our customers new and old that our product has been through an independent judging process – it’s all about the taste.”