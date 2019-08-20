No access to parts of Lerwick due to reported gas leak

Parts of Lerwick were cordoned off on Tuesday evening due to reports of a gas leak in the town centre.

Much of the Esplanade was closed due to the reported incident, with the fire service and police both attending.

Fire crews at the scene confirmed they were looking into a potential gas leak, but could not specify where the leak may have come from.

A fire service spokesperson said Scottish Water were also attending with gas monitoring equipment.

Road diversions were in place at the top of Church Road and on the Esplanade next to the Stewart Building.

There was no access to some of the buildings on the harbourfront, and many of the lanes leading to Commercial Street were also cordoned off.