SNP should stop trashing Tavish Scott’s reputation, says Rennie

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has called on SNP ministers to stop trashing Tavish Scott’s reputation.

Mr Rennie said SNP chiefs had chosen to criticise the former MSP, who he said had won major concessions for the area.

The MSP has rejoined Lib Dem candidate Beatrice Wishart on the campaign trail today.

“Tavish Scott won concessions for Shetland in parliament at every opportunity. In contrast, SNP regional MSPs stood idle, doing what they were told by their bosses in Edinburgh,” said the Scottish Lib Dem leader.

“Over 20 years Tavish was an excellent MSP for Shetland and SNP ministers should stop trashing his reputation and what he achieved.”

“It is astonishing to see the SNP rewriting history,” he added.

“Tavish delivered so much for Shetland by sheer hard work and putting the merits of the case to ministers of all political colours.

“He won financial support for the internal ferry services after ministers had ignored the council’s plea for help over many years.

“He secured the Air Discount Scheme for locals to cut the cost of flights.

“Tavish successfully fought for a change to the way that rape victims were supported in Shetland.

“He delivered the return of eye care services back to Shetland instead of patients being required to travel to Aberdeen for care.

“These are just some of the issues he has fought for. And only rarely did he get the support of regional SNP MSPs who usually sat idly by instead of standing up for Shetland.”

Responding to Mr Rennie’s comments, SNP candidate Tom Wills said he had the “utmost respect” for Mr Scott.

“I have the upmost respect for Tavish Scott, as a fellow Bressay man, who served Shetland tirelessly for 20 years. I have not, and will not, ‘trash’ his time in office,” said Mr Wills.

“But like all political parties, the Lib Dem’s record is open to criticism. I accept the fact the Lib Dems secured a number of wins for Shetland during their time in administration at Holyrood – just as they must honest with voters that the SNP has achieved a lot for these islands in Government.

“I’ve run a positive and upbeat campaign from the start – we need to get past this kind of negative politics that will only hold Shetland back.”