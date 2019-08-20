SNP should stop trashing Tavish Scott’s reputation, says Rennie
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has called on SNP ministers to stop trashing Tavish Scott’s reputation.
Mr Rennie said SNP chiefs had chosen to criticise the former MSP, who he said had won major concessions for the area.
The MSP has rejoined Lib Dem candidate Beatrice Wishart on the campaign trail today.
“Tavish Scott won concessions for Shetland in parliament at every opportunity. In contrast, SNP regional MSPs stood idle, doing what they were told by their bosses in Edinburgh,” said the Scottish Lib Dem leader.
“Over 20 years Tavish was an excellent MSP for Shetland and SNP ministers should stop trashing his reputation and what he achieved.”
“It is astonishing to see the SNP rewriting history,” he added.
“Tavish delivered so much for Shetland by sheer hard work and putting the merits of the case to ministers of all political colours.
“He won financial support for the internal ferry services after ministers had ignored the council’s plea for help over many years.
“He secured the Air Discount Scheme for locals to cut the cost of flights.
“Tavish successfully fought for a change to the way that rape victims were supported in Shetland.
“He delivered the return of eye care services back to Shetland instead of patients being required to travel to Aberdeen for care.
“These are just some of the issues he has fought for. And only rarely did he get the support of regional SNP MSPs who usually sat idly by instead of standing up for Shetland.”
Responding to Mr Rennie’s comments, SNP candidate Tom Wills said he had the “utmost respect” for Mr Scott.
“I have the upmost respect for Tavish Scott, as a fellow Bressay man, who served Shetland tirelessly for 20 years. I have not, and will not, ‘trash’ his time in office,” said Mr Wills.
“But like all political parties, the Lib Dem’s record is open to criticism. I accept the fact the Lib Dems secured a number of wins for Shetland during their time in administration at Holyrood – just as they must honest with voters that the SNP has achieved a lot for these islands in Government.
“I’ve run a positive and upbeat campaign from the start – we need to get past this kind of negative politics that will only hold Shetland back.”
Tavish has been an excellent MSP for 20 years and I respect and admire him for all he has done for Shetland. I also like him as a suportive enthusiast of the work I have done with the young people of Shetland and (I hope) as a friend. But I believe in an Independent Scotland. I hope that one day I might be free to vote for SNP. Lib Dem, Labour, Green (but never Tory) who are all free from the shackles of Westminster. I wonder Willie, if in the heat of an election campaign, you are also trying to ‘trash’ the SNP because they are rattling your cage. Tom Wills has been nothing but positive in his campaign and you don’t credit this because he is breathing down your neck. I know this is a by election for the Scottish Parliament,not Westminster, but many people still find it hard to come to terms with Nick Clegg and his shared bed with David Cameron and U turn on University Tuition Fees. Scotland deserves better!
Tavish was who got you to there but it’s only the SNP who can take you ahead without a Westminster party meddling where they should not.
The Tories, Labour, Lib Dems are all Westminster based parties who aim to halt true progress. It’s only the SNP that can take you all forward. Passenger subsidies, travel subsidies and integration are key to better. Choose the SNP and in time an independent Scotland can propell us all to an amazing future. Best wishes
‘Negative politics’ dats a hoot. Pot, kettle. Lyin’ trout der teeth aboot on da independce referendum – project fear and Swinson personally atacking Corbyn as no bein’ fit. He’s a good man at heart, joost no up tae da job ‘o leadership. He’s been ower lang in opposition, even in his ain pairty. Swinson hooivvir is only interestid in wan thing. Swinson.
Da Lib Dep shaad dir true colours 2010-15, propping up da Tories da med da poor poorer and da rich richer – fact! Eternal shame on dem.
Rennie is seeking to trash Tom Willis’ campaign by claiming that he is trashing Tavish Scott’s legacy. Rennie is a vacuous politician who has nothing positive to offer. Most of his claims in his own seat are for other people’s activity and achievements. If he was not hanging on other people’s coat tails he would have little to say. The liberal Democrats are rapidly becoming irrelevant.