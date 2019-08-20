SNP Westminster leader in Lerwick for WASPI meeting

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford held a public WASPI meeting in Lerwick on Tuesday evening.

Around 40 people turned out to discuss the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaign at Shetland Museum.

Former SNP election candidate Miriam Brett and current SNP by-election candidate Tom Wills were also at the meeting.

Mr Blackford called on the UK government to end pension injustice for women, describing the government’s attitute towards the issue as “cavalier”.

The “constant chopping and changing of rules is a disgrace,” added the SNP politician.

“This is about people living in dignity in old age,” he said.

After a talk from Mr Blackford, there was a chance for people at the meeting to voice their concerns about pension inequality in a Q&A session.

The meeting closed with a statement from Ms Brett: “The struggle goes on.”