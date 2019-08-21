22nd August 2019
Goodlad claims Conservatives are only party to stand up for fishing

Shetland by-election candidates have failed to sign the “Sea of Opportunity” Brexit pledge after a challenge from Brydon Goodlad, the Conservative hopeful said.

Brydon Goodlad at Lerwick Harbour.

With under a week to go until polling day he said none of the candidates had taken up the challenge.

Mr Goodlad signed the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation pledge for the UK to take back control of its waters after Brexit.

The Tory candidate put the local fishing industry at the heart of his campaign – promising to be a “champion” for the sector if elected as MSP.

Control over fisheries is one of the powers due to return to Holyrood from Brussels after Brexit.

After a meeting with the Shetland Fishermen’s Association and the Shetland Fish Producers Association on Wednesday, Mr Goodlad said: “I challenged all of the candidates in this by-election to match my pledge to support our fishing sector as we prepare to leave the EU.

“Brexit presents a huge opportunity for our fishermen. Leaving the Common Fisheries Policy can provide a boost for our local economy and help create more jobs locally.

“But the main party candidates, in particular, seem unable or unwilling to voice their support for the sector.

“The truth is that the SNP want to re-join the EU after independence and the Liberal Democrats want to reverse the 2016 referendum result altogether.

“The Scottish Conservatives are the only party standing up for the fishing sector here in Shetland. We are also the only party to respect the result of the 2016 referendum vote to leave the EU and the 2014 referendum result to stay part of the UK.”

Brydon Goodlad
By-election
Conservative Party
fishing

