Hrossey returns to harbour after incident

The Northlink ferry MV Hrossey was forced to return to Lerwick harbour on Wednesday evening because of a “medical situation onboard”.

The Hrossey departed for Kirkwall at 5.30pm on Wednesday, but was forced to turn back to Lerwick shortly after passing Cunningsburgh.

The Coastguard did not have to attend the scene, and a Coastguard spokesman said that a “medical situation” was the reason behind the ferry’s decision to head back to Lerwick.

The Hrossey is expected to leave for Kirkwall again once the injured person is attended to.