Wills condemns war memorial graffiti

SNP candidate Tom Wills has said he was “appalled” after the Lerwick war memorial was vandalised with the word ‘SNP’.

Photos emerged on Thursday morning of the vandalism, which appears in large letters on a concrete block at the left of the memorial.

Mr Wills said on Thursday that he was “appalled, outraged and hurt” by the vandalism.

“Needless to say this attack has absolutely nothing to do with my campaign or the SNP.

“Whoever is responsible should be ashamed and subject to the full consequences of the law.

“I strongly urge anyone with information to contact the police so we can find out who is responsible for this mindless act of vandalism.

“Local volunteers are on site just now to see how best to remove the graffiti.”

Police confirmed on Thursday morning that they had received a report of the vandalism.

This comes a week before Shetland goes to the polls to decide who will replace Tavish Scott as Shetland’s MSP, with Mr Wills seemingly a front-runner in the race.

The war memorial commemorates those lost in both the First and Second World Wars.

Lib Dem candidate Beatrice Wishart said: “I’m absolutely appalled. There is no excuse for this.

“We all know that emotions run high during an election but vandalism of this sort has no place in our community.

“This is not how politics is done in Shetland.”

Scottish Conservative candidate Brydon Goodlad said: “This is an appalling act of vandalism and a sign of total disregard for those who bravely fought and died for this country.

“It is also a sad indictment of the state of our politics in Scotland today. I hope all candidates in the by-election will unite in condemning this.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information about this to come forward and contact the police immediately.

“Those responsible should be met with the full force of the law.”

Johan Adamson, Scottish Labour candidate, said: “Along with other prospective MSPs I am also appalled and deeply saddened at the graffiti at the war memorial in Lerwick and would also urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the police.”

