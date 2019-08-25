Lib Dems challenge SNP promises as election campaign enters final week

The Liberal Democrats have challenged election promises made by the SNP as the by-election campaign draws into its final week.

Lib Dem candidate Beatrice Wishart has also urged the SNP government to take more responsibility for the air traffic controller strikes that have disrupted travel plans at Sumburgh airport across the summer.

On Friday, Ms Wishart said that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had “ran from the challenge” posed to her by out-going MSP Tavish Scott to end the air traffic controller’s strikes, and made the claim that “if an airport in the central belt was threatened by strikes, SNP ministers would be making it their own personal business to get things back to business as usual”.

MP Alistair Carmichael was next to address the SNP campaign, claiming that “the SNP have been making the absurd claim that Shetland needs an SNP MSP to get anything done on ferry funding”.

The Shetland Times reported on Friday that transport secretary Michael Matheson had called SNP candidate Tom Wills plans for a 20 per cent islander discount on NorthLink ferry cabins “very reasonable” and pledged to discuss them with him if he was elected.

Mr Matheson did add, however, that he “always had an open door approach” to politics, and would be willing to consider these same plans should Ms Wishart win the election.

Ms Wishart also pledged to tackle “discriminatory” delivery charges faced by Shetlanders should she by elected this week.

This matched a previous pledge from Mr Wills, who said last week that Shetlanders were being “unfairly punished” by “eye-watering” delivery charges before urging the UK government to take action.