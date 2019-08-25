Wills calls on SIC to declare climate emergency

SNP by-election candidate Tom Wills has urged the Shetland Islands Council to declare a climate emergency.

Orkney Islands Council joined organisations around the world in declaring a climate emergency in May 2019, but the SIC has so far refrained from taking this step.

After school pupils from around Shetland took part in a climate demonstration that saw them march from the Anderson High School to the Town Hall earlier this year, SIC chief executive Maggie Sandison said that the council would not declare a climate emergency until they had a plan of action.

But SNP hopeful Mr Wills has now called on Ms Sandison, and the council, to “listen to the voice of the next generation”.

“Climate change is one of the most serious and complex challenges that we face as a species. To tackle the crisis we need more international cooperation, not less.

“Councils across Scotland must listen to the voice of the next generation, and play their part in tackling the climate crisis. It is a global issue that needs collective action to succeed.

“It’s imperative that Shetland Islands Council joins organisations around the world in declaring a climate emergency – for our planet, and for the next generation of Shetlanders.”

Around 70 councils across the UK have already made a climate emergency declaration.

Mr Wills comments come as climate concerns continue worldwide, intensified in part due to fires in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil.