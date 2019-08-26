26th August 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Assault outside Lerwick shop

Assault outside Lerwick shop
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Police in Lerwick are appealing for witnesses after a member of the public was assaulted outside the Cee and Jays shop on Sunday morning.

The person was punched to the face and required medical attention, police have said.

The incident is believed to have taken place at 3.30am on Sunday 25th August.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to come forward on the non-emergency number 101 or in person at the Lerwick police station.

Tags:
Lerwick Police Station

More articles about Lerwick Police Station

Car damaged in Lerwick
Car damaged in Lerwick
19/08/2019
Witness appeal after fence damage in Scalloway
Witness appeal after fence damage in Scalloway
28/03/2018
Witnesses sought after windscreen damage
Witnesses sought after windscreen damage
26/02/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top