Assault outside Lerwick shop

Police in Lerwick are appealing for witnesses after a member of the public was assaulted outside the Cee and Jays shop on Sunday morning.

The person was punched to the face and required medical attention, police have said.

The incident is believed to have taken place at 3.30am on Sunday 25th August.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to come forward on the non-emergency number 101 or in person at the Lerwick police station.