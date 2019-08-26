27th August 2019
Man denied bail

A man accused of breaching bail conditions will remain behind bars until a trial next month.

Martin Olejniczak, of Hill Grind, Lerwick, denied two charges when he appeared from custody at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Monday.

The 41-year-old admitted a third charge, pleading guilty to throwing a cup of water at a police officer and attempting to spit on him on 25th August at the Lerwick Police Station.

But Olejniczak pleaded not guilty to two alleged breaches of bail. One charge states that he repeatedly called a woman whom the court had banned him from contacting.

The second alleges that Olejniczak failed to attend at his front door when visited by police checking to see whether he was abiding by a curfew.

On Monday honorary sheriff Malcolm Bell refused an application for bail and said that he believed there was a “danger” that Olejniczak may commit offences if granted his liberty.

The honorary sheriff also deferred sentence on the admitted charge until a future appearance. Olejniczak will remain behind bars until at least 11th September.

