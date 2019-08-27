27th August 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Minke whale washes ashore near Hillswick

0 comments, , by , in Environment, Headlines, News, ST Online

A minke whale which washed up on a North Mainland beach is believed to have died after becoming entangled, possibly in waste plastic.

The well-decomposed body was discovered early this morning on Sandwick beach at Hillswick.

Pete Bevington from Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary said the 5.5m corpse had “obviously been in the sea for quite some time”.

It was discovered by Derek Robertson who was on his way to work. He alerted the sanctuary and Mr Bevington took measurements and photos to pass on to the Scottish Marine Animal Strandings Scheme.

Mr Bevington said there was a notch on the whale’s tailstock which indicated the animal had probably been entangled. This, he said, was the main cause of death for minke whales.

He added that it was “devastating” to think that human waste had caused the animal’s death.

Tags:
Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary
Marine Plastic
Minke Whales
Pete Bevington
Strandings

More articles about Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary, Marine Plastic, Minke Whales, Pete Bevington and Strandings

Youngsters set for exciting week as marine wildlife show tours isles
Youngsters set for exciting week as marine wildlife show tours isles
02/05/2019
Wildlife sanctuary appoints local builders for major upgrade
Wildlife sanctuary appoints local builders for major upgrade
21/04/2019
Short film celebrates community’s bruck-collecting efforts
Short film celebrates community’s bruck-collecting efforts
04/07/2018
Stay clear of whales, wildlife watchers are told
Stay clear of whales, wildlife watchers are told
28/08/2017
Attempts made to find cause behind death of pilot whale
Attempts made to find cause behind death of pilot whale
28/07/2017
Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary seeks public ‘seal’ of approval to secure its future
Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary seeks public ‘seal’ of approval to secure its future
10/05/2017

About Adam Civico

The Shetland Times editor since October 2012. Born and bred in South Yorkshire, before moving to Shetland I was assistant editor at the Barnsley Chronicle, where my journalism career began. When not editing The Shetland Times I can be found walking or (occasionally) running, enjoying good food, or trying to find the latest Sheffield Wednesday result. Contact me with your news and views about Shetland – a.civico@shetlandtimes.co.uk, on Twitter @adamcivico or telephone 01595 746715.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top