Police appeal after report of school vandalism

Witnesses are being sought after a report of vandalism at the Tingwall Primary School.

The police said outdoor play equipment was damaged between 3pm on Friday and 8.30am on Monday.

Local residents have been asked to report any suspicious activity around the school to police.

If anyone can help with information they are asked to contact the police on the non-emergency number 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.