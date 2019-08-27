27th August 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Police appeal after report of school vandalism

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Witnesses are being sought after a report of vandalism at the Tingwall Primary School.

The police said outdoor play equipment was damaged between 3pm on Friday and 8.30am on Monday.

Local residents have been asked to report any suspicious activity around the school to police.

If anyone can help with information they are asked to contact the police on the non-emergency number 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Tags:
Tingwall Primary School
Vandalism

More articles about Tingwall Primary School and Vandalism

Wills condemns war memorial graffiti
Wills condemns war memorial graffiti
22/08/2019
Car damaged in Lerwick
Car damaged in Lerwick
19/08/2019
Charges brought under new Domestic Abuse legislation
Charges brought under new Domestic Abuse legislation
03/06/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top