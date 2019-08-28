28th August 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Californian ‘roots-pop’ band Front Country anticipate warm Mareel welcome

0 comments, , by , in Arts & Entertainment, News, ST Online

An acclaimed Americana band who refer to their musical style as “roots-pop” will pack out Mareel’s auditorium next week.

Front Country are a Californian quintet who draw on a range of different influences, such as country, blues, Americana and jazz.

Singer Melody Walker says they like to call their style “roots-pop”, but they will also be bringing a variety of distinctly bluegrass instruments with them, such as mandolins, banjos and fiddles.

Asked what the Mareel audience can expect on Tuesday, Walker said they will be playing a lot of “political protest songs” as the band wrestle with the ongoing debacle that is President Trump’s reign.

“We’re really coming to terms with how things are moving politically,” she said.

“We didn’t believe Trump would be elected”.

She referred to the issue of immigration as a “political football” and said she had been writing more songs to “grapple with the personal responsibility” that came with living in the USA.

Walker says their connection to Shetland was coincidental – a video of the band covering Lau’s Ghosts was picked up by isles promoter Neil Riddell, who asked them to come to Shetland when they were next in the UK.

The show at Mareel comes in the middle of a wider tour that takes in shows in Northern Ireland, England and Scotland.

She expressed surprise at how well tickets had sold for the show, adding that she thinks the Mareel concert will be the band’s biggest show of the upcoming UK tour.

“It feels so great to know it is almost sold out.

“We’re so thankful.

“It seems like it is going to be a warm reception”.

Walker said the band was “hopeful” that they would be asked back to Shetland, and admitted they “would love” to play at the folk festival.

Front Country will be supported by Shetland Americana act, Kansa, who are still basking in the success of their debut release The Rowan Tree from last year.

 

 

 

Tags:
Entertainment
Front Country
Music

More articles about Entertainment, Front Country and Music

Sixareen, ferry and coastguard tug will join Shetland Boat Week line-up
Sixareen, ferry and coastguard tug will join Shetland Boat Week line-up
11/06/2019
Folk Festival kicks into gear as fan favourite J.P. Cormier tells of his love for Shetland
Folk Festival kicks into gear as fan favourite J.P. Cormier tells of his love for Shetland
03/05/2019
Tall ship gigs off as boat sustains damage
Tall ship gigs off as boat sustains damage
30/04/2019
Shetland Folk Festival 2019 line-up revealed
Shetland Folk Festival 2019 line-up revealed
08/01/2019
PODCAST: The Revellers’ Magnus Bradley on the band’s 10th anniversary
PODCAST: The Revellers’ Magnus Bradley on the band’s 10th anniversary
19/04/2018
Adjudicator praises ‘above national standard’ of music festival youngsters
Adjudicator praises ‘above national standard’ of music festival youngsters
13/03/2018

About Ryan Nicolson

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top