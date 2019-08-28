Car lands on side after crash
A car ended up on its side this morning following a crash on the main A-road north of Fladdabister.
Emergency services were called after the Toyota Avensis was involved in the single-vehicle crash shortly after 8am.
One person was involved in the incident. No injuries were reported.
Police and ambulance services attended the scene and made the car safe.
Police Scotland said on Wednesday the vehicle had been recovered.