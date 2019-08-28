28th August 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Suggestion of constitutional outrage is ‘absurd’, says Tory candidate

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Shetland’s Tory by-election candidate has defended the Prime Minister’s decision to call for parliament to be suspended.

Boris Johnson’s bid to prorogue parliament has met with widespread criticism from other election candidates, as well as isles MP Alistair Carmichael.

Mr Johnson said a Queen’s Speech would take place after the suspension, on 14th October, to outline his agenda.

But that affords MPs less time to pass legislation to prevent a no-deal Brexit taking place.

However, Brydon Goodlad has played down the resulting criticism, insisting the real outrage was parliament was trying to ignore the will of the people.

“All that has happened today is the government has set out plans for a Queen’s Speech on 14th October,” he said.

“That is what all new governments do, and we haven’t had a Queen’s Speech for two years.

“Westminster always rises for conference recess in September, so the idea of this as some kind of constitutional outrage is absurd.

“The people have voted and the UK must leave the EU on the 31st October – deal or no deal.

“Opposition parties including the SNP are trying to stop Brexit outright. If we take no deal off the table we have no negotiating leverage.

“The real outrage is that parliament is trying to ignore the will of the people.”

However, his Labour rival, Johan Adamson, insists she is “appalled” by the move to suspend parliament.

“This is in response to actions yesterday by remain MPs – lead by Jeremy Corbyn – to try to extend Article 50 in Parliament.

“The Prime Minister must respect democracy and not force through a no deal, and allow discussion on extending Article 50.

“Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the SNP and others have all agreed to work together to extend article 50 and do everything in their power to stop a no deal, as leaving with no deal is entirely irresponsible. This is a national crisis.”

Labour Party candidate Johan Adamson.

However, she reserved some of her criticism for Tom Wills, insisting the SNP candidate would have little impact on the actions of the Westminster government.

“The SNP are claiming that if you elect Tom Wills in the Shetland by-election, this will allow them to stop Boris.

“But as most people are aware, Brexit is being dealt with in Westminster, and this issue will have to be settled much sooner than Tom can get to Holyrood, and all remain parties including Labour are trying to stop the government.

“This does not give us a reason to split from Westminster, adding chaos onto chaos, and in fact strengthens the need to have remain Labour MPs in Westminster to fight the Tories.”

Tags:
Boris Johnson
Brydon Goodlad
By-election
Parliament

More articles about Boris Johnson, Brydon Goodlad, By-election and Parliament

Lerwick vandalism ‘clear example’ of need for tougher line against crime, senior Tory says
Lerwick vandalism ‘clear example’ of need for tougher line against crime, senior Tory says
27/08/2019
Electoral showdown draws closer
Electoral showdown draws closer
27/08/2019
By-election hustings: updates from Brae High School debate
By-election hustings: updates from Brae High School debate
27/08/2019
By-election hustings: updates as candidates clash
By-election hustings: updates as candidates clash
26/08/2019
Goodlad claims Conservatives are only party to stand up for fishing
Goodlad claims Conservatives are only party to stand up for fishing
21/08/2019
Labour candidate insists Corbyn’s plan would stop ‘disastrous’ Brexit
Labour candidate insists Corbyn’s plan would stop ‘disastrous’ Brexit
19/08/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top