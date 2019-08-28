Suggestion of constitutional outrage is ‘absurd’, says Tory candidate

Shetland’s Tory by-election candidate has defended the Prime Minister’s decision to call for parliament to be suspended.

Boris Johnson’s bid to prorogue parliament has met with widespread criticism from other election candidates, as well as isles MP Alistair Carmichael.

Mr Johnson said a Queen’s Speech would take place after the suspension, on 14th October, to outline his agenda.

But that affords MPs less time to pass legislation to prevent a no-deal Brexit taking place.

However, Brydon Goodlad has played down the resulting criticism, insisting the real outrage was parliament was trying to ignore the will of the people.

“All that has happened today is the government has set out plans for a Queen’s Speech on 14th October,” he said.

“That is what all new governments do, and we haven’t had a Queen’s Speech for two years.

“Westminster always rises for conference recess in September, so the idea of this as some kind of constitutional outrage is absurd.

“The people have voted and the UK must leave the EU on the 31st October – deal or no deal.

“Opposition parties including the SNP are trying to stop Brexit outright. If we take no deal off the table we have no negotiating leverage.

“The real outrage is that parliament is trying to ignore the will of the people.”

However, his Labour rival, Johan Adamson, insists she is “appalled” by the move to suspend parliament.

“This is in response to actions yesterday by remain MPs – lead by Jeremy Corbyn – to try to extend Article 50 in Parliament.

“The Prime Minister must respect democracy and not force through a no deal, and allow discussion on extending Article 50.

“Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the SNP and others have all agreed to work together to extend article 50 and do everything in their power to stop a no deal, as leaving with no deal is entirely irresponsible. This is a national crisis.”

However, she reserved some of her criticism for Tom Wills, insisting the SNP candidate would have little impact on the actions of the Westminster government.

“The SNP are claiming that if you elect Tom Wills in the Shetland by-election, this will allow them to stop Boris.

“But as most people are aware, Brexit is being dealt with in Westminster, and this issue will have to be settled much sooner than Tom can get to Holyrood, and all remain parties including Labour are trying to stop the government.

“This does not give us a reason to split from Westminster, adding chaos onto chaos, and in fact strengthens the need to have remain Labour MPs in Westminster to fight the Tories.”