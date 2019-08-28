Yell Sound ferry out of action

Ferries on Yell Sound are operating at a reduced capacity after a fault emerged on the Dagalien which is currently berthed at Ulsta Ferry Terminal.

Council engineers are working to identify the cause of an electrical fault with the vessel’s thruster control system, before seeking advice from the manufacturer.

The Fivla and Daggri continue to operate Yell Sound ferry services to the published timetable, although bookings are currently suspended.

Shetland Islands Council has apologised to passengers affected by the reduced capacity.