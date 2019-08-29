By-election turnout so far the same as last Holyrood vote

At 27%, the turnout so far for the Shetland by-election matches that of the last Holyrood election.

These 5pm turnout figures come as voters continue to go to the polls to elect their next MSP, with polls closing at 10pm tonight.

The 27% statistic is for 32 out of the 34 polling stations across the isles.

A spokesperson for SIC said the other polling stations being unable to provide data could possibly be “due to poor mobile signal in these areas”.

The highest turnout so far has been recorded in Bressay at 40%, while Skeld and South Nesting have the lowest at 22%.

The turnout for the most recent Scottish Parliamentary Elections was also 27% at the same time on Thursday 5th May 2016.