29th August 2019
By-election vote under way

Voting is under way in the Shetland by-election to select a new MSP.

The poll was triggered after Tavish Scott resigned from parliament to take up a new job as head of external affairs at Scottish Rugby. Ten candidates are vying for the right to replace him as MSP.

Mr Scott had been the isles Holyrood representative since the Scottish Parliament opened in 1999.

Polling stations across Shetland will remain open until 10pm. After voting closes the count will take place in the Clickimin centre in Lerwick with the result expected in the early hours of tomorrow.

Shetland Times staff will be working through the night to bring you the result and reaction in tomorrow’s edition of the newspaper.

The candidates are: Johan Adamson, Scottish Labour; Brydon Goodlad, Scottish Conservative; Stuart Martin, Ukip; Debra Nicolson, Scottish Green; Ian Scott, Independent; Michael Stout, Independent; Peter Tait, Independent; Ryan Thomson; Independent; Tom Wills, SNP; Beatrice Wishart, Scottish Liberal Democrats.

